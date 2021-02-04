No Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, says Cong.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken arriving to attend the party executive meeting in Jaipur on Wednesday.

JAIPUR

04 February 2021 00:52 IST

‘Party workers to be appointed to panels’

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday refuted speculation about the State Cabinet expansion and reshuffle as well as political appointments to the boards, corporations and commissions.

With the budget session of the State Assembly beginning on February 10, new appointments and restructuring are not likely to take place before next month.

AICC general secretary in-charge of the State Ajay Maken, who was on a two-day visit to Jaipur, told reporters here that the Congress workers would be appointed to the posts at the district and block levels within the party structure later this month. The senior party leaders have been asked to prepare the panel of names for appointment of District Congress Committee presidents.

Mr. Maken, who addressed a meeting of the newly formed Pradesh Congress Committee executive here, said about 25,000 party workers would be accommodated in the district and block level committees, with preference to be given to Dalits, backward classes, minorities and women. A disciplinary committee of the PCC will also be constituted shortly.

The Congress faces the challenge of maintaining balance among different factions in the political appointments, as the loyalists from the camps of both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot expect to be accommodated in the Cabinet and other bodies. Mr. Gehlot is said to be having reservations about certain leaders proposed to be inducted into various bodies.

Bid to strengthen party

Mr. Maken said the ruling party would perform well in the Assembly by-elections in Rajsamand, Vallabhnagar, Sahara and Sujangarh. He said the party structure would be strengthened in the State by involving the district-level functionaries in the government’s decision making process. “The Congress functionaries will accompany the Ministers in charge of districts during their visits and assist the latter in taking decisions on development schemes and projects,” he said. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, vice-presidents Ramlal Jat, Govind Meghwal and Harimohan Sharma, and general secretary G.R. Khatana also addressed the executive meeting.