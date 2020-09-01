No bias if informant is investigator too: SC

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court held on Monday that an accused, especially under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, cannot seek an acquittal on the ground that the complainant and investigating officer are one and the same.
“In a case where the informant himself is the investigator, by that itself cannot be said that the investigation is vitiated on the ground of bias,” the five-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra observed.
Justice M.R. Shah, who wrote the judgment for the Bench, held the question of bias or prejudice would depend upon the facts and circumstances of each case.
“Therefore, merely because the informant is the investigator, by that itself the investigation would not suffer the vice of unfairness or bias and therefore on the sole ground that informant is the investigator, the accused is not entitled to acquittal. The matter has to be decided on a case to case basis,” the court held.
The Constitution Bench was answering a reference made to it by a three-judge Bench in September 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath