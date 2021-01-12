No avian flu among poultry in Rajasthan, says State govt.

After the negative testing of the poultry samples from Jhalawar by the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, the Rajasthan government on Monday said there was no bird flu among the domestic fowls reared for meat and eggs in the State. A total of 3,321 birds have so far been found dead in Rajasthan.
Director (Animal Husbandry) Virendra Singh said here that the rapid response teams had been appointed in all districts to take steps to contain the spread of avian influenza.
“Among the dead birds, there were 2,551 crows, whose testing has established their infection with bird flu. There is no need to panic, as the virus is less transmissible,” he said.
In addition to crows, 190 pigeons, 189 peacocks and 391 other birds, including herons and baya weavers, have been found dead across the State, while 15 districts were declared affected with avian influenza after confirmed cases having been found there. Samples have also been collected from the wetlands and lakes where migratory birds have arrived for their winter sojourn.
Disinfectant sprayed
The Ram Niwas Garden Zoo in Jaipur was closed on Monday till further orders after one black stork and three common ducks were found dead and three other common ducks were found sick. Following the collection of samples from dead birds, a disinfectant was sprayed and monitoring of birds enhanced on the zoo premises.
