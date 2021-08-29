‘No assistance given to DU Afghan students’

Students’ bodies demand action

A joint statement issued by Women’s Development Cells and Equal Opportunity Cells of various Delhi University colleges demanded maximum assistance to Afghan students studying at the university. The statement said that despite assurances from the university, students had not received any assistance yet.

The collective statement issued was endorsed by the Women’s Development Cell (WDC) of Miranda House, Sri Venkateswara College, Dyal Singh College (Morning) and Lady Shri Ram College for Women among others.

Visa extensions

“There are around 200 Afghan students studying in DU in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Those students who are currently in Afghanistan and had been attending online classes are now finding it difficult to travel to India. The students who are still in India are afraid, not only for their families back home but also due to the prospect of their visas expiring soon,” read the statement.

The White Rose Club, Centre for Diversity and Inclusion of Gargi College, Women’s Studies Centre of Jesus and Mary College, Hindu College Queer Collective, Miranda House Queer Collective, Jamia Queer Collective and The Northeast Society of Miranda House were the other college societies to endorse the statement.

Stating that Afghan students had been raising concerns, the statement said, “We urge that the university administration, of not only DU but all universities with Afghan students, assist the Afghan students with visa extensions, family migration, economic assistance such as providing scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.”

The statement added that following a meeting with Afghan students on August 19, the university had assured support on visa extensions and hostel accommodation. “However, as of yet, the students have received none of the assistance that had been promised during the meeting,” the statement said.

The university administration, following the meeting had said that the Vice-Chancellor had assured students that the varsity would extend all possible help and assistance to the students.

On Saturday, a senior DU official however said, “We had assured the students of help when we met them. We will take up the individual cases when they approach us.”