GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No arrest yet over Crime Branch FIR against cricket officials in multi-crore scam

The FIR was registered on February 7 against several members of the Tripura Cricket Association

February 10, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Crime Branch (CB) was yet to arrest any of the officials of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) accused of involvement in a multi-crore scam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB, which was formed by an order of the High Court, filed an FIR on February 7 against several office-bearers of the cricket body under sections 120B, 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

While the initial complaint was for the fraud of ₹12 crore, the SIT detected that the actual amount involved was ₹7 crore 35 lakh 56 thousand, which was used for the purchase and installation of four LED high mast flood lights and equipment such as Digital Multiplex.

Deputy Superintendent of the CB, Nirmal Chakma, filed an FIR against eight individuals and two lighting solutions companies. The important TCA officials named in the FIR are Timir Chanda (Vice President), Tapash Ghosh (Secretary) and Joylal Das (Treasurer). The Zonal Sales Manager of Signify Innovation Limited, Indranil Putatunda, was also named in the 14-page FIR.

While Timir Chandra and Tapash Ghosh have maintained their innocence, a forum representing cricket-playing clubs has continuously accused them of being the masterminds behind the scam. The SIT dossier also revealed that Mr. Chanda, a former Ranji team player, authorised payments to the companies without the knowledge of TCA president Tapan Lodh.

There were also allegations of manipulation of a corpus fund worth ₹300 crore by some TCA officials, but no investigation has been initiated into this specific charge. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has donated a significant portion of the funds of the TCA.

Related Topics

cricket / money laundering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.