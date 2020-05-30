Other States

No approval for coal mining in sanctuary: Assam

Gauhati High Court registers PIL challenging National Board of Wildlife’s nod

A day after the Gauhati High Court admitted a public interest litigation petition challenging the National Board of Wildlife’s (NBWL) approval for coal mining in an elephant reserve in eastern Assam, the State government asserted that it has not approved mining in the area.

Advocate Mrinmoy Khataniar and mountaineer Amarjyoti Deka had on May 26 filed the PIL plea online against an open-cast project by North Eastern Coalfields, a unit of Coal India Limited, near the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary “in view of the conflicting stands of various departments involved”.

The sanctuary, often referred to as ‘Amazon of Assam’ because of its sub-tropical rainforest, and the Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest where mining has been approved, is a part of the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve straddling Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.

Preconditions

“The State government has not approved mining in the area since October 2019. Coal India Limited and the Forest Department would have to fulfill the 28 conditions laid down by the Environment Ministry and the compliance report will be placed before the Centre for Stage II clearance. Only on the grant of Stage II clearance, mining can begin,” State Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Saturday.

However, he added that the area in question does not fall in the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary and the State government would in no condition allow mining by destroying its forests, he said.

Directed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mr Suklabaidya had on May 26 visited North Eastern Coalfield’s Tikok open cast project site.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:26:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/no-approval-for-coal-mining-in-sanctuary-assam/article31711145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY