No alliance with INPT, says Tripura royal scion

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday dismissed reports that his party, the Tripura Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA), had forged an alliance with the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous district Council (TTAADC).
INPT president Bijoy Hrangkhawl recently claimed that they had reached to an electoral understanding with the TIPRA.
“I have told INPT leaders that they should first recognise my ideology of Greater Tipraland and then we can talk on alliance issues,” Mr. Debbarman told reporters, adding that an electoral alliance should not be just limited to the TTAADC elections but should be relevant for the Assembly election in the State in 2023.
“I will not accept any short time alliance,” he said, adding that he would not compromise with the concept of the Greater Tipraland.
Mr. Debbarman earlier said that the tribal dominated areas that were left out should be included under the TTAADC which should eventually be recognised as the Greater Tipraland.
He said his demand was not aimed at hurting any community, but supporting the indigenous people of the State and establishing their rights.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath