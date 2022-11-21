No action against 'real culprits' of Morbi bridge crash as they are linked to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

November 21, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Rajkot

Addressing an election rally in Rajkot, his second in the day, he said while watchmen (posted at the accident site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the real culprits

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said no action has been taken against the "real culprits" behind the last month's collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town, where 135 people were killed, because they share a "good relationship" with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"When journalists asked me what I think about the Morbi tragedy... I said around 150 people died and this is not a political issue and so I would say nothing on this. But the question arises today as to why no action was taken against those who were behind this (tragedy), why no FIR (has been filed against them)?" he asked.

"Will nothing happen to them because they share a good relationship with the BJP? They arrested chowkidars (watchmen) and put them behind bars, but no action has been taken against the real culprits," the Congress MP alleged.

Mr. Gandhi said he is feeling sad the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress is not passing through Gujarat, where Assembly polls will be held on December 1 and 5.

The Congress MP took a break from the 3,570km cross-country foot-march, which started from Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is currently passing through adjoining Maharashtra, and addressed two election rallies in support of his party candidates in Gujarat.

