Nitish will fail in uniting opposition, says Kushwaha; pledges not to merge Party

May 01, 2023

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) Chief Upendra Kushwaha on May 1 took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his attempt of uniting the opposition at the national level to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Kushwaha claimed that his entire attempt will have no outcome and he is just trying to make the perception of the opposition’s unity which will ultimately fail.

“There would be no outcome of Nitish Kumar’s attempt. You will find opposition leaders holding meetings but they will return to their respective states and contest elections against each other. Nitish Kumar is trying to make the perception of opposition’s unity but let me say that it will fail. Lok Sabha election is the election for the country and people will always keep this in mind. The people will give serious thought to whom they would hand over the power for the next five years. Do you think that people will give power to such leaders who keep on fighting with each other,“ Mr. Kushwaha said.

Last month, Mr. Nitish met several opposition leaders which included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with an aim to unite the opposition. Mr. Nitish has been continuously saying that if all opposition parties are united the BJP could be easily defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Mr. Kushwaha claimed that even Mr. Nitish knows very well that there will be no outcome of his meetings.

“Despite knowing the fact that there would be no result of the opposition meeting, he is doing it because he has no interest in any work for the people of Bihar. So, being a politician, he has engaged himself because he cannot pay attention to his own state,“ Mr. Kushwaha said.

Mr. Kushwaha also pledged that he will never ever merge his party in future the way he did with his earlier party Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) by merging it with Janata Dal (United) in March 2021. In February 2023, Mr. Kushwaha resigned from JD(U) and formed his new political party.

“In future, I will never ever merge my party with anyone. Even though there would be any situation or hardship, I will not merge my party,“ Mr. Kushwaha asserted.

Mr. Kushwaha also informed that the party has authorized him to take the final call on the alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. Kushwaha said that he will make the announcement of alliance at appropriate time stressing that there was no question of going back to Mahagathbandhan. A few days back, Mr. Kushwaha had met union minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

He, however did comment when asked about forming an alliance with NDA in Lok Sabha.

“You are free to guess with whom I will go into the alliance, but I must say that there is no question of going back to Mahagathbandhan,“ Mr. Kushwaha said.

Speaking over the premature release of gangster turned politician Anand Mohan which has created political turmoil in the State, Mr. Kushwaha suggested that instead of releasing such people the state government should better form the commission to release the poor people who face difficulties to come out from the jail.

He dropped the name of President Droupadi Murmu who had also expressed concern over prisoners’ rights.

