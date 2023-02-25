Nitish will cheat Lalu Prasad as well, claims Amit Shah

February 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Patna

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the former had promised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad that he would make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) the Bihar CM, but would eventually “cheat” him.

He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran on Saturday before taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna. A farmer leader and freedom fighter, Swami Saraswati is known for opposing the Zamindari system.

“Every three years, Mr. Kumar dreams of becoming the Prime Minister. He has promised Mr. Prasad that he would make his son the CM of Bihar but I must say that he would cheat Mr. Prasad as well. He has already cheated us not once but twice,” Mr. Shah said in front of a huge crowd.

Mr. Shah alleged that the current regime does not allow the farmers to sell paddy and wheat on Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He appealed to the gathering to root out the Mahagathbandhan government of Janata Dal (United), RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

“I have come here to request you to give an opportunity for the double-engine government. Modi ji is already present at Centre and a full-majority government of BJP should be formed in Bihar. How will the farmers of Bihar develop when Mr. Kumar has formed the government with Mr. Prasad who steals fodder of the farmer? Don’t worry, Mr. Prasad cannot steal any more fodder because in 2025 BJP will form the government in Bihar,” Mr. Shah said.

“In my entire life, I have never seen a person who tells so many lies and changes political parties so frequently,” he said while criticising the Bihar CM.

The Union Minister described how the Modi government increased the Budget allocation for the Agriculture Department from ₹25,000 crore in 2014, when the Congress was in power, to ₹1.25 lakh crore this year. He also charged Mr. Kumar and Mr. Prasad with allowing “black marketing of urea”.

“I have heard Mr. Prasad’s son say there is scarcity of urea. The Indian government has sent more than enough urea to Bihar and under the regime of Mr. Kumar and Mr. Prasad, black marketing of urea is taking place. This is the reason farmers are not getting urea,” the Union Minister alleged.

Before his speech, Mr. Shah was welcomed with a garland of makhana (fox nuts) and also gifted a wooden plough, the symbol of farmers.

Many BJP leaders including Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Lok Sabha MPs Chhedi Paswan, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha were present.