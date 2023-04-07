Nitish urges Centre to provide fresh stocks of Covid-19 vaccines

April 07, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today urged Centre to provide Covid-19 vaccines as the state government is unable to carry out vaccination drives due the unavailability of vaccines. Nitish said that Covid-19 vaccine vials are over in the state amid the rising cases of Covid 19.

For the past few days, the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state and on Thursday 17 people were found corona positive out of which 16 were from Patna, the state capital of Bihar.

“The vaccination drive is currently on hold because the Covid-19 vials have dried up in the state. I would urge the Centre to provide us with fresh stocks of Covid-19 vaccines so that we can resume the vaccination which was being done till last week. State government is on alert in view of the rising cases and every day monitoring is taking place,“ said Nitish Kumar in Patna today.

Mr. Kumar stressed that the testing rate is higher in Bihar in comparison to the national average. He pointed out Bihar is conducting one-third of the total number of tests conducted across the country. Mr. Kumar said that on the population of 10 lakh people six lakhs’ tests are being conducted in the country whereas in Bihar 8 lakhs tests are being done on every 10-lakh people.

Mr. Kumar asserted the state government has kept the report of Covid-19 since 2000 when it had started in the country.

“Along with Patna, the coronas cases are found in five other districts as well. I will suggest people to visit hospitals while wearing masks. I always keep a mask with me,” Mr. Kumar said.

While replying to the question on communal violence during Ram Navami in the state for which opposition party BJP is continuously attacking his government, Mr. Kumar once again slammed the opposition.

Mr. Kumar asserted that investigation is going on in the Bihar violence and the administration is on alert. He ensured that soon the truth behind the violence would come into the public domain. Mr. Kumar pointed out whenever such incidents happened in the state his government has taken strict action on it.

Mr. Kumar reminded that he did not ever spare the son of the union minister when something similar had happened in 2018.

Without naming union minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat who was arrested over his alleged involvement in communal clash in Bhagalpur, Mr. Kumar said, “Anyone responsible for doing foul play would be booked. Something similar had happened in 2018 when the son of a Union Minister was arrested. So, keep this in mind that we don’t spare anyone. We want that there should not be any trouble between Hindu and Muslims but there are some people who intentionally did this. I will not name any one but soon they will be arrested.”

On the other hand, BJP state President Samrat Choudhary slammed Nitish Kumar over communal violence in the state alleging that he is no more capable to run the state.

“Nitish Kumar has become sick; he is not well and unable to run the state. The people of Bihar are now tired of Nitish Kumar,“ Mr. Choudhary alleged.

He said this during the media briefing which was organised to congratulate Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Jivan Kumar for winning biennial election of the council. With this win BJP has become the party with largest number of MLCs in Bihar.

