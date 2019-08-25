‘Nitish should apologise to people, quit’

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should apologise to the people of Bihar for not doing “anything” in the past 14 years and tender his resignation.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief alleged that Mr. Kumar has failed to deliver on all fronts, especially on the law and order situation. “A series of murders have been committed in different parts of the State. It seems that criminals have a free run in Bihar. People are living under constant fear... The situation is worse than what it was during 15 years of that regime [of the RJD],” Mr. Kushwaha said.