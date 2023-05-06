ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish seeks security for Bihar people living in violence-hit Manipur

May 06, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Patna

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.

PTI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked the chief secy to talk to his counterpart in violence-hit Manipur to provide adequate security to people from the state living there. | file photo | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the chief secretary to talk to his counterpart in violence-hit Manipur to provide adequate security to people from the state living there.

He also asked the chief secretary to make arrangements for the safe return of those who are willing to come back to their native places in the eastern state.

Also read: Central security forces flood crisis-hit Manipur

"The Chief Minister has asked chief secretary Amir Subhani to speak to his counterpart in Manipur so that adequate security can be provided to the people from Bihar living there, following the violence in the north-eastern state," a statement issued by the CMO said on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar is concerned over the safety and security of Bihar natives living in Manipur, it said.

ALSO READ
Exercise leadership to end ethnic violence in Manipur: Mizoram CM

"He has also asked the chief secretary to make arrangements for the safe return of those (from Bihar) who want to come back to their native places," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.

Also read: Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?  

The clashes were reported after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the state population and live mostly in the Imphal valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US