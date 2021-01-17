Nitish seeks help from Bihari diaspora for state’s industrial growth

Mr. Kumar made an advertisement to this effect late on Saturday while taking part in a webinar organized by BJANA (Bihar- Jharkhand Association of North America), as part of which he interacted with U.S.-based delegates with roots in the state.

Bihari entrepreneurs settled abroad may rest assured of a hassle-free experience if they choose to set up a venture in their home state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.

Mr. Kumar made an advertisement to this effect late on Saturday while taking part in a webinar organized by BJANA (Bihar- Jharkhand Association of North America), as part of which he interacted with U.S.-based delegates with roots in the state.

He underscored the fact that despite impressive progress registered in health, education and infrastructure, Bihar lagged behind when it came to industries.

“You are like members of our family. If you choose to set up an industry here, you will be provided with all necessary assistance from our government. We will facilitate availability of land. We will also ensure that all issues flagged by you are promptly resolved,” he said.

The chief minister sought to highlight the changes in society which have been caused by initiatives such as free bicycles to school-going girls.

“When we took over in 2005, a girl riding bicycle in Patna was a rare sight. Now hordes of school-going girls can be seen on the streets of virtually every village. The enrolment of female students has gone up and last year they outnumbered boys in the matric examinations,” Mr. Kumar said.

He also spoke about his ambitious ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ drive aimed at combating climate change, recalling that it was appreciated by no less a luminary than Bill Gates when he visited Bihar two years ago.

“He (Gates) came and saw our efforts and, at a media interaction outside the state, expressed his profuse admiration. He was amazed by the zeal shown by a poor state in addressing issues which, normally, only the developed world appears to be concerned with,” he said.

The chief minister also told the delegates about efforts made by his government in giving a facelift to various tourist spots, especially those associated with the Buddha.

“Please do plan a tour. We will be delighted to host you. You will return with memories to cherish,” he added.

Mr. Kumar also said that he valued the interaction with members of the diaspora, since they brought with them a wealth of experience.

“I am instructing officials attached to the CM Secretariat to hold such sessions regularly. I would like to listen to your suggestions even when it might not be possible (for me) to take active part,” he said at the interaction which lasted over an hour.

The CM was accompanied by former cabinet colleague and key aide Sanjay Kumar Jha. Among others who took part in the interaction was Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.