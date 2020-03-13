Nitish, officials hold meet on COVID-19

Patna

13 March 2020 23:15 IST

After a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and top officials, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Friday said that all schools, colleges, cinema halls and coaching institutes in the State will be closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain spread of COVID-19. He said that all parks and botanical garden in the State too will be shut during this period.

Since COVID-19 spreads fast so people have been advised to remain inside their home as long as it is possible, he added.

Bihar, though, has no positive case of COVID-19 yet.

A nine-bed isolation ward has been made in the government-owned Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Currently two suspected patients of COVID-19 are admitted there.