Nitish must take on PM: RJD leader

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and party national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari on Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar should come to national politics to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Tiwari also said that since there was no “credible Opposition” at the Centre these days, Mr. Kumar should come forward and unite all Opposition parties as he had all along maintained his image as a “secular leader”.

‘It is time’

“Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for the last 14 years… now it is time for him to think about his future and take initiatives to come to the fore of national politics to oppose PM Modi…he has that political guts and calibre,” Mr. Tiwari told a gathering of presspersons.

His son Rahul Tiwari is the party MLA for Shahpur in Bhojpur. Mr. Tiwari also admitted that, of late, all was not well in the RJD as party leader Tejashwi Yadav was not in the State.