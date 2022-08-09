Nitish Kumar’s swinging affections for BJP and RJD  

There are many commonalities between Nitish Kumar’s relationships with the BJP and the RJD

There are many commonalities between Nitish Kumar’s relationships with the BJP and the RJD

In the next few days, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will be sworn in for the eighth time as Chief Minister of Bihar. It won’t be the first or even the last somersault for Mr. Kumar. Since November 2005 when he began his first full term as Chief Minister trouncing the RJD government he has been trapesing between the allies without letting go the Chief Minister’s chair.

There are many commonalities between his relationships with the BJP and the RJD. He has been in alliance with both, though far too longer one with the BJP. He has snapped ties with both and returned to them even after bitter and very public break up.

Association dates back to University days

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s association dates back to university days. He campaigned for Mr. Yadav when he contested and won the post of President of Patna University Student’s Union in 1973. In 1989, he assisted Mr. Yadav once again, this time to take the position of leader of the opposition after the death of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, in a deeply divided Lok Dal in the State. A year later, Mr. Kumar played the role of key advocate for Mr. Yadav in a keenly contested battle within Janata Dal for the Chief Minister’s post propelling Mr. Yadav to the post in March 1990, for the first time.

But within two years of this battle, the spell had broken, and Mr. Kumar and Mr. Yadav were no longer on talking terms. From being a cheerleader Mr. Kumar had now taken on the role of a dissenter. In part, the disenchantment grew, because of what Mr. Kumar called Mr. Yadav’s dictatorial ways.

The final break came only in April 1994. A group of 14 Janata Dal MPs revolted against Lalu Prasad Yadav lining up behind socialist stalwart George Fernandes - christening themselves Janata Dal (George).

While Fernandes was the face of the group, Mr. Kumar was the key creator. On 19 October 1994, this group renamed itself Samata Party with a ringing call- Bihar Bachao (save Bihar) from Mr. Yadav’s clutches. With this began, Mr. Kumar’s 21-year-long feud with Mr. Yadav. His rebellion did not bear immediate fruit. In 1995 Bihar assembly election the newly formed Samata Party was left biting the dust with just seven seats

Nitish Kumar allies with BJP

It was sometime after this ignominious defeat that Mr. Kumar met then President of BJP L K Advani and in no time an alliance was consolidated between the two on the foundation of anti-Lalu Yadav sentiment. While Mr. Kumar is accused of being an opportunist, it is a fact, that his association with the BJP in just the sheer number of years, exceeds any other political relationship. In all these years, the BJP willingly assisted him on his way to 1 Aney Marg, the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna.

The 2000 Assembly elections in Bihar are an instructive example. Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 1997, after the unveiling of the fodder scam—formed his own party Rashtriya Janata Dal parting ways with Janata Dal. He was on a sticky wicket and the opposition hoped that Mr. Yadav could be defeated. But, they squabbled and squandered away the chance. Mr. Kumar whose’s Samata Party had allied with his former socialist colleagues Ramvilas Paswan and Sharad Yadav’s Janata Dal (United) just months back for the general elections, parted ways ahead of the assembly polls.

The results reflected their differences. The BJP got 67 seats, Samata Party 32, and JD (U) 22. The NDA in total added up to 122 seats while RJD despite the fodder scam investigations got 124 seats. With the BJP-led NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the center, despite not having numbers, the NDA staked a claim and anointed Mr. Kumar, for the first time as Chief Minister. He lasted seven days in the post. The BJP often argues that even when they have the larger share of the electoral pie they have supported Mr. Kumar’s candidature as Chief Minister.

In 2002, after the Gujarat riots, many allies quit the Vajpayee government, Mr. Kumar was not one of them. He did not speak out against then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi but in 2005 elections, he put his foot down not allowing Mr. Modi to campaign in Bihar assembly elections. Though he did not openly repudiate Mr. Modi, he did not hide his revulsion too.

Nitish walks out of partnership with BJP

Therefore it is not a coincidence that in June 2013, just a week after Mr. Modi was named Chief of BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign that Nitish walked out of 17-year-old political partnership with the BJP. The given reason was the need to uphold “secularism”. But insiders claim that Mr. Kumar who has always nursed an ambition to occupy the national stage was rattled by Mr. Modi’s growing popularity which meant that opportunity for him to be NDA’s Prime Ministerial candidate faded. The JD(U) paid a price for this—with it scoring only two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Two years, later ahead of the November 2015 Bihar Assembly elections he was back with arch nemesis Mr. Yadav, simultaneously nursing an ambition to be the face of anti-BJP front. But when Congress refused to play the ball and concede the position of helming the opposition, the partnership with RJD started looking less than pleasant. In July 2017 publicly accusing his deputy and Mr. Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav of corruption, Mr. Kumar walked out of the much-feted “Mahagatbandhan” and back to the BJP.