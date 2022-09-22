Nitish Kumar’s expansion plans faces pushback from Samajwadi Party

While the JD(U) is proposing joint rallies by Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar in Kurmi dominated areas, SP leaders are enthused the idea

The Janata Dal (U) wants to expand Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s influence on the Kurmi vote bank beyond the State boundaries especially in Uttar Pradesh, though, a section of the Samajwadi Party is resisting the idea. According to sources, the Janata Dal (U) has broached the idea of holding joint rallies in Kurmi- dominated areas in U.P., pitching to help the Samajwadi Party in mobilising this non-Yadav OBC caste base in their favour.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has successfully managed to keep non-Yadav OBC bloc in their camp. During the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly election the Samajwadi Party had gone on overdrive to reach out to the non-Yadav OBC bloc. Party’s State president Naresh Uttam Patel led Kisan Naujawan Patel Yatra targeting the Kurmi vote bank. However, the efforts though did not pay the expected dividends. As per the 1931 census, when the last time a caste count was done, the Kurmi population, which is concentrated in Eastern and Central U.P. amounts to a little over 4.7% of the total population in the State and can impact the outcome in at least 15 Lok Sabha seats.

The JD(U) in turn is hoping that organising such rallies will help carve a bigger role for Nitish Kumar. Though, Nitish Kumar has ad nauseam repeated in his recent trip to Delhi, that while he will work towards Opposition unity, he himself is not interested in leading the joint Opposition.

National Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party Rajendra Chaudhary told The Hindu, that no such conversation is going on between the two sides. JD(U) National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said that the Lok Sabha election is still some time away and added, “the JD(U) believes in the necessity of Opposition unity and we will make every possible effort for it”.

The initial euphoria in Lucknow after the formation of the JD(U)-RJD Government in Bihar, has given way to scepticism.

Soon after Mr. Kumar was sworn in for the eighth time as the Chief Minister, this time at the head of the Mahagatbandhan Government posters with slogans — “UP+Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar” cropped up at the SP’s State headquarters.

Sources, said, that a section of the Samajwadi Party is strongly resisting JD(U)‘s expansionist plans.

“Going by the 2022 Assembly results, we were ahead on 24 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is facing dual anti-incumbency — against the Central Government and against the individual MPs. If were to build on this, we can easily stretch our tally to 35-odd seats. In such a scenario, why should we play second fiddle to a party which has no electoral base in Uttar Pradesh,” a senior SP leader said.