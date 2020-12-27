RCP Singh is new JD(U) president, Nitish resigns

Patna

27 December 2020 16:04 IST

R.C.P. Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the party.

Close confidante of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Sunday became new party president after Mr Kumar resigned from the post.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been holding post of party president for long. Mr Singh was JD(U) national general secretary.

At the national executive committee meeting of the party held at party headquarter in Patna, Mr Kumar proposed name of party leader RCP Singh as new president of the party which, subsequently, was accepted unanimously by party’s executive body and party leaders.

Mr Singh, a former IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been with Nitish Kumar ever since Mr Kumar was union agriculture minister.

Later, Mr Singh joined JD(U) as national general secretary and he was known as an organizational man of the party.

Mr Singh comes from Nalanda district, home district of Mr Kumar.

JD(U) leaders hailed Mr Singh as party president and said “JD(U) would reach a new height under him”.

The State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal too hailed Mr Singh for becoming national president of alliance partner JD(U).