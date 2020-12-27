RCP Singh is new JD(U) president, Nitish resigns

RCP Singh, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of Janata Dal (United).
Mr. Kumar had proposed the name of Mr. Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party''s national executive meeting, a senior leader told PTI.
The Chief Minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Mr. Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.
Mr. Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.
The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country''s political situation, after six out of the party''s seven MLAs switched over to the BJP.
Polls in neighbouring West Bengal also came up for discussion at the meeting, the senior leader said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath