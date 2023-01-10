Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet likely to expand after January 14

January 10, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Patna

With the crucial 2024 general elections looming, the latest political buzz in Bihar is that of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar planning to expand his cabinet after the ‘inauspicious month’ of Makar Sankranti on January 14. The State Congress president has claimed two more ministerial berths in the likely expansion.

“I’ve spoken to the Chief Minister and he has assured me. The Congress party should have four ministerial berths in the cabinet on its legislative strength in the Assembly”, said State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh. However, the party is yet to decide the legislators who will become Ministers in the new Cabinet, he added.

The Congress party has 19 MLAs in the 243-member State Assembly. Two of its legislators hold ministerial posts -- Afaque Alam from Kasba is the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Murari Prasad Gautam from Chenari is the Minister of Panchayat Raj.

Currently, there are 31 Ministers in the Cabinet. Based on the total strength of the Assembly, there for a maximum of 36 Ministers. The Ministers had taken oath in August 2022 when JD(U) snapped its ties with BJP to form mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government. RJD has 16 Ministers, JD(U) has 11, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has one and there is one independent member.

Mr. Singh, while speaking to media persons in Bhagalpur on January 8 as part of the party’s State unit programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that his party would with ruling coalition partners JD(U) and RJD after the month of March to mull over seat sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “The ruling alliance in Bihar will have a strong electoral alliance too to contest against BJP in the polls”, he said.

When asked if the Congress would contest the Parliamentary poll on its own, if an ‘honourable’ number of seats were not allocated in mahagathbandhan, Mr. Singh offered no comment.

Sources in the ruling political parties told The Hindu that in the Cabinet reshuffle after January 14, portfolios of some Ministers too could be changed and some new faces from RJD and JD(U) might enter the fray.

“Let it happen and several leaders and legislators from ruling coalition are ready to switch side to us”, a senior state BJP leader said. The ruling RJD and JD(U) leaders, however, were reluctant to make comments on the expected expansion of the Cabinet but they did not rule out the possibility as well. “We’re also hearing from media persons that there will be Cabinet expansion and reshuffle after January 14…let’s wait and watch”, said a senior RJD leader with a broad smile on his face.