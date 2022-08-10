Other States

Nitish Kumar was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor

Nitish Kumar with poll strategist Prashant Kishore. File | Photo Credit: RANJEET KUMAR
PTI New Delhi: August 10, 2022 13:56 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 13:56 IST

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not comfortable in the alliance with the BJP and that is why he moved from one political formation to the other.

Mr. Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Mr. Kumar, said the impact of the political developments in Bihar will remain limited to the State at present.

Also read | Nitish Kumar’s wavering affections for BJP and RJD

Advertisement
Advertisement

They were unlikely to have an impact on the national level in the short-run, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“From 2017 to 2022, he was with the BJP. But I never found him comfortable because of many reasons. He may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagatbandhan,” Mr. Kishor told television news channels in Patna.

On reports that Mr. Kumar harbours prime ministerial ambitions, Mr. Kishor insisted the developments were strictly “Bihar-centric”.

He said Bihar has seen six experiments in government formation since 2012-13 and Nitish Kumar has been a constant as the Chief Minister.

“Since 2012-13, this is the sixth experiment as far as government formation is concerned. In all these six experiments, Nitish Kumar has remained the Chief Minister. And there has been no change in the situation in Bihar. I hope that the new government will do something good,” Mr. Kishor told Republic TV.

Mr. Kishor told CNN News 18 that it will have to be seen whether the new government performs or not as the RJD and JD(U) have contradicting stances on a number of issues, including corruption.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bihar
state politics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Read more...