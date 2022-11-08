Nitish Kumar wants raise in 50% cap on reservation

Bihar Chief Minister says the cap is depriving Other Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class people of opportunities in proportion to their population

Amarnath Tewary Patna
November 08, 2022 22:45 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday pitched for an increase in the 50% cap on reservations and said his party had always been advocating for the 10% quota to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Mr. Kumar also said that the caste-based headcount that his government was doing in Bihar should also be held on the national level for development of all castes.

“It is high time and good that the limit of 50% reservation cap be raised. This cap is depriving Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) people of opportunities in proportion to their population,” said Mr. Kumar while speaking to reporters in Patna.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had demanded the removal of the 50% cap on reservation. In August this year, Mr. Kumar had severed ties with the BJP to form mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in alliance with the RJD, the Congress and other smaller parties.

The CM’s statement comes a day after senior State BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi had taken a swipe at the ruling alliance party RJD’s earlier stance on the EWS quota. “How could now the RJD ask for vote from poor people of upper castes as they had, earlier, opposed the 10% reservation for EWS in both the Houses of Parliament?” he had asked.

Meanwhile, a senior State BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, questioned the constitutionality of Mr. Kumar’s call for removal of the 50% cap on reservation.

“May I ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar under what provision of the Constitution he has sought removal of the 50% cap on reservation?” asked the leader. The JD(U) leaders have extended their support to Mr. Kumar’s demand.

