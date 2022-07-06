Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing Lalu Prasad at Patna hospital

Bihar CM meets RJD leader Lalu Prasad before he is taken to Delhi by air ambulance for further treatment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reached a private hospital in Patna to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, 74, who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for health complications following a fractured shoulder.

“There seems to be some improvement in Lalu- ji’s condition since he has been admitted in the hospital but it would be proper if he is taken to Delhi for better treatment. I pray for his speedy recovery,” the CM told media persons. “We have known each other since we were young,” he added.

The ailing Mr. Prasad later left for Delhi via an air ambulance.

Mr. Prasad’s younger son and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, told media persons that his father’s condition was stable but they would be taking him to Delhi for further treatment. “Condition of Lalu Prasad- ji is stable now. Everybody knows about his kidney and heart issues, for which treatment was going in Delhi, and the doctors there know his medical history well, so we are taking him to Delhi,” Mr. Yadav said.

He also appealed to party leaders and workers to pray for their leader’s good health from their own house. “It is because of your prayer and well wishes that he is stable now. We had also planned to take him to Singapore for kidney issues but that will be done after doctor’s advice in Delhi,” Mr. Yadav said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others, had enquired about his father’s health, Mr. Yadav said.

On July 4, Mr. Prasad, a former Bihar Chief Minister and political titan in the State, was admitted to hospital after he fell down stairs in his home and suffered a minor fracture to his right shoulder, following which his health deteriorated. He was brought to the hospital by his family members at night and admitted to the ICU.

After being convicted in several fodder scam cases, Mr. Prasad is currently out of jail on bail.