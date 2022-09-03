Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi on September 5, likely to meet Opposition leaders
Nitish Kumar is expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Delhi on September 5 and meet several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, in his bid to bring them together to fight the BJP.
Also Read | Nitish Kumar dumps BJP for RJD, set to form government afresh
Janata Dal (United) sources said Mr. Kumar is expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Left leaders among others.
The JD(U) is holding its two-day meeting of national executive and national council meeting on Saturday and Sunday.
