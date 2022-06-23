Nitish Kumar to support NDA Presidential candidate

Droupadi Murmu’s victory is a foregone conclusion, says JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Droupadi Murmu’s victory is a foregone conclusion, says JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 22 welcomed the National Democratic Alliance decision to name tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inform him of the decision.

The Opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has fielded former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha. The election is slated for July 18.

“We express happiness over the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for President of India. She is a tribal woman and it is a matter of great happiness that a tribal woman is the candidate for the highest position in the country. She performed well as a Minister in the Orissa government and her role as Jharkhand Governor was also commendable,” tweeted Mr. Kumar.

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said Mr. Kumar had always stood for women’s empowerment and his government had worked for this. “Our party welcomes Droupadi Murmu’s candidature for the post of President of India. Her victory is a foregone conclusion”, said Mr. Singh.

However, party sources told The Hindu that Mr. Kumar was bound to support the NDA candidate as he had never been on good terms with UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha. Mr. Sinha had been critical of Mr. Kumar and his government on several issues.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said his party would support Ms. Murmu. Mr Paswan said senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to him.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and party spokesperson Manoj Pandey said though his party welcomed Ms. Murmu’s candidature, a decision to support her in the election would have to be taken by the top leadership.