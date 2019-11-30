Nitish Kumar to embark on Jal-Jivan-Hariyali yatra from December 3

With just a year left before Bihar’s Assembly elections become due, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is once again set to embark on a statewide tour, the “Jal- Jivan-Hariyali (water, life and greenery) yatra”, from West Champaran district on December 3. The first phase of the yatra would end on December 6, with Mr. Kumar scheduled to undertake a review of the development work and programmes regarding Jal-Jivan-Hariyali and other welfare measures initiated by the government including prohibition.

The JD(U) leader, who has undertaken several such yatras in the past, had proceeded on a Nyay yatra after he came to power in 2005. He followed it up with a Seva yatra, a Vishwas yatra, an Adhikar yatra and even a Dhanyabad yatra. Mr. Kumar will begin his 11th such journey across the State from Champapur-Ganauli village of Bagha in West Champaran district on December 3. He would subsequently visit the neighbouring districts of East Champaran, Siwan and Gopalgunj.

In the course of his journey Mr. Kumar would interact with the public on the issue of Jal-Jivan-Hariyali. An awareness campaign would also be organised in the districts on the theme of the journey. Suggestions from people’s representatives would be sought on the theme and all top district officials would be present during the review meetings with the chief minister. Mr. Kumar is also scheduled to appraise progress on programmes including Saat Nischay (seven resolves), prohibition and other welfare schemes announced earlier by him.

Meanwhile, a JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar proposed that Mr. Kumar should be conferred a “Nobel Prize” for his futuristic vision by way of the Jal-Jivan-Hariyali programme, which would address what is set to be a major concern for humankind in the coming years. “Bihar has become the first State which has undertaken such a wide campaign on water conservation in view of climate change,” Mr. Anwar asserted. Opposition leaders in the State promptly took a swipe at Mr. Anwar with some quipping, “Mr. Kumar should definitely be conferred Nobel Prize for doing nothing except politics to remain in power in the State for the last 15 years”.

The State’s Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shrawan Kumar said the government was very concerned about climate change and that “under Jal-Jivan-Hariyali programme 2.5 crore trees would be planted in the State in one day on August 9, 2020”. He added that the government had also taken a decision to spend ₹24,500 crore on the programme over the next three years “to complete it in a mission mode”.

Separately, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi too is scheduled to participate in a meeting of ministers from all States on the issue of environment, forest and climate change in New Delhi on Saturday.