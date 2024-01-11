Nitish Kumar procures two EVs to boost electric mobility in Bihar

January 11, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Patna

In a significant move towards promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the procurement of two electric cars during the Bihar Electric Vehicle (EV) Conclave and Expo held in Patna on January 11.

The Chief Minister, who has personally used an EV since 2019, made the announcement during his visit to the expo. The event was organised by the Bihar Transport Department in collaboration with World Resources Institute, India, and the Bihar State Pollution Control Board.

During his visit, Mr. Kumar actively engaged with the showcased EVs, seeking detailed information about their features and capabilities. In particular, he inquired about the range of the vehicles on a single charge, expressing his satisfaction with the cutting-edge technologies incorporated into the latest models of EVs.

Impressed with the performance and eco-friendly attributes of the electric SUVs, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to initiate the procurement process for two EVs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the expo, Mr. Kumar emphasised the environmental benefits of EVs and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure for convenient public charging facilities. He urged the public to explore the advantages of EVs, emphasising their role in environmental conservation.

Transport Department Minister Sheela Kumari inaugurated the conclave and emphasised the collective efforts required to achieve a pollution-free State. She highlighted the ongoing initiatives of the transport department to reduce vehicle-borne pollution and encouraged the purchase of EVs and the establishment of charging stations under the Bihar Electric Vehicle Policy.

Chief Secretary Amir Subhani called upon all departments, EV manufacturing firms, and charging agencies to take the initiative in setting up EV charging stations in the State. Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal emphasised the need to develop an ecosystem for promoting EVs, citing the success of the Bihar EV Policy.

“The share of EVs among total new vehicle registrations was 7% in 2023, exceeding the national average of 6%. With Bihar EV Policy offering purchase incentives and exemption in motor vehicle tax and provisions for robust charging infrastructure, the EV penetration in the State is set to meet the target of 15% well within the set timeframe of 2028,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Development Commissioner Vivek Kumar Singh stressed the importance of making EVs accessible to the common people, advocating for EVs to be seen as substitutes rather than supplements.

Madhavi Pai, CEO of WRI India, discussed the potential improvements in transport system efficiency through digitalisation and demand aggregation. “Digitalisation of the system can hugely improve the transport system efficiency in States. Demand aggregation can bring about 30% reduction in cost and help scale the adoption of e-buses. Open data repositories are critical to improve the transport infrastructure as they can help us improve transport infrastructure planning to meet growing demand. Ease of financing is another critical component that can help States in creating an enabling marketplace for public transportation.”

Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, Adviser at NITI Aayog, highlighted the rapid increase in the number of vehicles in the country and Bihar. He suggested several measures to promote electric mobility, including implementing aggressive electric mobility initiatives in a few cities and encouraging a schools to switch to electric buses initially.

Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India at the British High Commission, Dr. Andrew Fleming, expressed optimism about Bihar emerging as a beacon for the transition to EVs and emphasised the potential for a long-term UK-Bihar partnership.

Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bandana Preyashi, discussed the environmental benefits of transitioning from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles to EVs, citing the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Ulka Kelkar, Executive Director, Climate, WRI India emphasised the role of EVs in curbing emissions, tackling climate change, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. Transition to EVs will be more sustainable if it is driven by renewable energy. EVs also offer several social benefits, such as the affordability of electric buses in public transportation. Additionally, electric mobility can create livelihood opportunities, including jobs in the manufacturing of automobile components.”

