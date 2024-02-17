Nitish Kumar orders review of decisions taken by Tejashwi Yadav, two RJD Ministers

February 17, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Patna

The newly formed NDA Government in Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a review of all decisions taken by the departments headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and two RJD Ministers Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav in the previous 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the State.

In a letter, dated February 16, 2024, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department, headed by the CM, officials of the Health, Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing and Rural Works departments have been asked to review the decisions taken during the previous grand alliance government in the State.

These departments were headed by Tejashwi Yadav.

Besides, the government has asked top officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Mines and Geology Department to review the decisions taken by former RJD Ministers — Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav — in the previous government.

After winning the floor test in the State Assembly on February 12, Mr. Kumar alleged that the RJD indulged in "corrupt practices" in the previous regime and said the new government would initiate a probe into it. "I gave them [RJD leaders] respect, but they indulged in corrupt practices. Will launch a probe against alleged corruption by RJD leaders in the previous government".

Praising the decision taken by the Cabinet Secretariat department, senior JD(U) leader, Neeraj Kumar, said, "It’s a good decision taken by the NDA Government in Bihar. Our government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. All decisions taken by the RJD Ministers will now be reviewed and probe will be ordered based on findings. Action will be initiated against those leaders [RJD] who are found guilty".

Commenting on the decision taken by the NDA Government, RJD Bihar unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, "The CM and BJP leaders are scared of our leader Tejashwi Yadav. The previous Mahagathbandhan Government did a lot of people-friendly work and took major decisions like employment to seven to eight lakh youngsters and providing social security to the economically and socially weaker sections of the society".

"They [NDA] are also scared of welfare initiatives taken by the previous government which benefitted lakhs of people in the State. RJD is not scared of any probe/review…let them [NDA Government] do whatever they want to", Mr. Tiwary added.