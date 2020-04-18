Nitish Kumar “not doing anything” for stranded Bihar residents, says Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday took on his former party boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not “doing anything for all those people from Bihar stranded across the country due to lockdown”.

“People from Bihar are stuck across the country due to lockdown and Nitish Kumar is teaching lessons on morality. The local governments are doing something but Nitish Kumar has not spoken yet to the concerned states. Even during his meeting with PM, he (Nitish Kumar) didn’t mention it”, tweeted Mr. Kishor in Hindi, while tagging a news report that said “Injustice to lockdown, says Nitish Kumar on buses for students”.

Earlier on Friday, while reacting to the U.P. government’s decision to send 300 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back stranded students, Mr. Kumar said “it is injustice to the principle of lockdown”. “This would defeat the purpose of lockdown”, added Mr. Kumar to a news channel.

Days ago, when a few students had reached the border of Bihar from Kota in several buses, Mr. Kumar, through the Chief Secretary, expressed his displeasure to the Centre and said State governments should follow the lockdown rules at this difficult time.

However, the students — mostly from the upper middle class — were later allowed to reach their houses by the respective district administration and told to be home-quarantined for two-weeks.

Earlier, Mr. Kishor had also questioned the Centre’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by another 19 days.

“It’s pointless to endlessly debate the rationale & modalities of the #lockdown2.The real question however is what happens if we don’t get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May? Do we have an alternative plan or the will to course correct?” Mr. Kishor tweeted after the Prime Minister’s announcement of extension of lockdown till May 3.

COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar ,which took the total number of cases in the State to 85.

State Health Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar tweeted to say that one of the patients was a youth aged 17 from Biharsharief in Nalanda district, while the other was a 42-year-old man from Begusarai.

“Contact-tracing of both the patients, whose test reports came late on Friday night, is on”, he said.

According to the health department, the total number of recovered cases so far in Bihar is 37. Two patients — one from Munger and another from Vaishali district — have died in the State due to COVID-19.