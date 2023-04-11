Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi, likely to meet non-BJP leaders

April 11, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation that he will meet non-BJP leaders in an attempt to forge unity among the Opposition parties against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mr. Kumar was accompanied by Janata Dal(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called Mr. Kumar a few days ago, but it is not known what transpired between the two leaders. Mr. Kumar decided to visit Delhi after the phone call, sources said.

Party sources told The Hindu that during his four-day visit to Delhi, Mr. Kumar is expected to meet Mr. Kharge, ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and some Left party leaders. Mr. Kumar may also try to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He had met Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Prasad during his last visit to Delhi in September 2022.

Mr. Prasad is likely to go to Singapore in April for a health check-up.

Though Mr. Kumar has repeatedly said that he is “neither desirous nor interested” in the Prime Minister’s post, there is a buzz in the political circles of the State that after the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, Opposition leaders such as Mr. Kumar see an opportunity for themselves for a national role in the 2024 election. Mr. Kumar has been Chief Minister of Bihar for more than 17 years and was earlier also a Union Minister.

“What’s wrong with our leader Nitish Kumar? Why should he not become the prime ministerial face of the Opposition parties? He is more experienced and has a national presence than any other Opposition leader,” said a senior JD(U) leader on the condition of anonymity.

But BJP leaders in Bihar mocked at the national prospect of Mr. Kumar. “Out of Bihar what is political status of Nitish Kumar and his party? And, how many MPs his party has in Parliament today? Moreover, there is no vacancy for PM’s post in 2024 as our leader Narendra Modi is all set to be there for third consecutive term”, a BJP leader and former Minister in Bihar said.

However, some political analysts such as Ajay Kumar believe that “if he (Mr. Kumar) was not projected as Opposition’s face for PM’s post in 2024 general election, he may make another turnaround and join hands with the BJP before the poll”.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though, has repeatedly said that “ all doors of BJP have been shut forever” for Mr. Kumar.

RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav recently said in the State Assembly that “neither he was interested in becoming Chief Minister of the State, nor Mr. Kumar Prime Minister”.

But, Mr. Yadav, of late, has been meeting Opposition party leaders, said RJD sources. “It will be a reciprocal for both leaders. If Mr. Kumar is projected as PM face of Opposition parties, Mr. Yadav will get the mantle of Bihar CM,” Mr. Ajay Kumar said.