ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi, likely to meet non-BJP leaders

April 11, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Patna

During his four-day visit to Delhi, the Janata Dal(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister is expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and some Left party leaders

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation that he will meet non-BJP leaders in an attempt to forge unity among the Opposition parties against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mr. Kumar was accompanied by Janata Dal(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called Mr. Kumar a few days ago, but it is not known what transpired between the two leaders. Mr. Kumar decided to visit Delhi after the phone call, sources said.

Party sources told The Hindu that during his four-day visit to Delhi, Mr. Kumar is expected to meet Mr. Kharge, ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and some Left party leaders. Mr. Kumar may also try to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | A challenging year for Nitish Kumar

He had met Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Prasad during his last visit to Delhi in September 2022.

Mr. Prasad is likely to go to Singapore in April for a health check-up.

Though Mr. Kumar has repeatedly said that he is “neither desirous nor interested” in the Prime Minister’s post, there is a buzz in the political circles of the State that after the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, Opposition leaders such as Mr. Kumar see an opportunity for themselves for a national role in the 2024 election. Mr. Kumar has been Chief Minister of Bihar for more than 17 years and was earlier also a Union Minister.

“What’s wrong with our leader Nitish Kumar? Why should he not become the prime ministerial face of the Opposition parties? He is more experienced and has a national presence than any other Opposition leader,” said a senior JD(U) leader on the condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ
Small parties emerge as a big draw for the BJP in Bihar

But BJP leaders in Bihar mocked at the national prospect of Mr. Kumar. “Out of Bihar what is political status of Nitish Kumar and his party? And, how many MPs his party has in Parliament today? Moreover, there is no vacancy for PM’s post in 2024 as our leader Narendra Modi is all set to be there for third consecutive term”, a BJP leader and former Minister in Bihar said.

Also read | Mahagathbandhan no longer in competition: Bihar BJP chief

However, some political analysts such as Ajay Kumar believe that “if he (Mr. Kumar) was not projected as Opposition’s face for PM’s post in 2024 general election, he may make another turnaround and join hands with the BJP before the poll”.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though, has repeatedly said that “ all doors of BJP have been shut forever” for Mr. Kumar.

RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav recently said in the State Assembly that “neither he was interested in becoming Chief Minister of the State, nor Mr. Kumar Prime Minister”.

But, Mr. Yadav, of late, has been meeting Opposition party leaders, said RJD sources. “It will be a reciprocal for both leaders. If Mr. Kumar is projected as PM face of Opposition parties, Mr. Yadav will get the mantle of Bihar CM,” Mr. Ajay Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US