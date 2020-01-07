Nitish Kumar launches schemes worth Rs 727.93 crore in Bihar’s Araria

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched 478 developmental schemes worth Rs 727.93 crore during the ‘Jagrukta Sammelan’ in Araria district.

The ‘sammellan’ or conference was part of the “Jal- Jiwan-Hariyali” drive to create awareness about water conservation and afforestation.

Addressing a public meeting at Araria college, Mr. Kumar stressed on the importance of keeping environment intact besides asking people to be aware of climate change and its adverse impact, a statement said.

The chief minister called upon people to show their commitment by participating in the “human chain” to be formed on January 19 across the state in support of prohibition and create awareness over climate change.

“Your (people) participation in the human chain will not only motivate and inspire the country but will also send a message to the world,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar also announced that the engineering college, which is currently being built in Araria, will be named after writer Phanishwar Nath Renu.

Local MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Purnea Divisional Commissioner Safina A N were among those present at the meeting.