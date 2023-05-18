Nitish Kumar is finished, says Ramchandra Prasad Singh; Sushil Modi calls him a habitual betrayer  

May 18, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Patna

Former Janata Dal (United) president Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and called him “ Paryatak Mukhya Mantri “ (Tourism Chief Minister) over his attempt to unite the Opposition at the national level.

Meanwhile, former JD(U) Education Cell president Kanhaiya Singh and 350 other JD(U) workers joined the BJP at the State party office on Thursday in Mr. Singh’s presence.

“No one will take notice of Nitish Kumar now, he is finished,” Mr. Singh said soon after landing at Patna airport.

A former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, Mr. Singh was once a close confidante of Mr. Nitish.

“With the dream of becoming Prime Minister, he is not paying attention to Bihar. He was PM; he is PM and will remain PM forever. However, this PM stands for Palti Maar [turncoat]. It also stands for Paryatak Mukhya Mantri because he is not bothered about his own State and is roaming in other States. Let him make the attempt to unite the Opposition but from where he will find the leadership? JD(U) is a sinking boat, who would like to board it?” Mr. Singh asked.

Mr. Singh also received a grand welcome at the party office in the presence of BJP legislative party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, former Minister Janak Ram and others.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi also taunted Mr. Kumar saying there is no friend of Nitish who has not been cheated by him. “Nitish Kumar is a habitual betrayer. Aiasa Koi Saga Nahi, Jisko Nitish Ne Thaga Nahi [There is no friend who has not been cheated by Nitish] . He has cheated many people like George Fernandes [former Defence Minister], Sharad Yadav [former Union Minister], Digvijay Singh [former Union Minister], Shivanand Tiwari [RJD national vice-president], Anand Mohan [former MP], Brishen Patel [former MLA], Ram Vilas Paswan [former Union Minister], Shakuni Choudhary [former Minister], Lalu Prasad Yadav [RJD supremo], Prabhunath Singh [former MP], Raghunath Jha [former MP] and Lalan Singh [JD(U) president]. Lalan is the same leader who had called Nitish a dictator,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi pointed out that the day Mr. Kumar cheated the BJP, the exodus started from the JD(U) and now even god cannot save him.

“Ramchandra babu is a leader who gave his blood and sweat to the JD(U). If at all the Nitish Kumar government has done good work for 13 to 15 years, two-third of the credit goes to R.C.P. Singh. Without R.C.P., the party and the government would have never performed well,” Mr. Modi said.