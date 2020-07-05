Other States

Coronavirus | Nitish Kumar, 14 Bihar CMO staffers test negative for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File photo   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Mr. Kumar, earlier in the day, underwent a COVID-19 test after acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for the virus.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said.

According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Minister’s Office who had undergone the test was found positive for the infection.

He had shared the dais with Mr. Singh at an official event here on July 1, officials said.

The swab samples of Kumar and 15 staffers of the CMO were sent to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here for COVID-19 test.

“Out of the 16 samples, the chief minister and 14 staffers of CMO have tested negative for COVID-19 while one staffer has been found positive in the test,” a source at IGIMS said.

