Nitish hails ‘har ghar jal’ scheme in Budget

Welcoming the Union Budget, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the target of the Central government to make it a $5 trillion economy was an appreciative move. He hailed the government’s scheme of “har ghar jal” (tap water to every household). But Opposition RJD and the Congress said “people of Bihar have been cheated in the Budget.”

Mr. Kumar said, “The har ghar jal scheme which is already being initiated by the Bihar government’s saat nischay [seven resolve], is a welcome move.” He hailed the announcements on promoting electric vehicles and solid waste management initiatives saying “these are important for protection of the environment.”

Funds for railways

However, he cautioned on the proposal for raising funds for railway projects through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode as “it should not send a message that the Railway is being privatised.”

However, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders slammed the Budget. “The people of Bihar have been cheated… special status grant to the State should have been announced as the BJP is in power both at the Centre and in the State,” charged RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said “not even a single promise made by Narendra Modi for Bihar was found mention in the Budget.” Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha said the Budget had ignored the interests of the poor, farmers, unemployed youth and women.