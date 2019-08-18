Nitish flags off ‘publicity rath’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday flagged off a vehicle to be used for creating awareness about the State government’s water resources schemes and steps to save and conserve water.

The vehicle, which is being called a ‘publicity rath’, will create awareness on the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali (water-life-greenery) campaign via the audio-visual medium, an official release said here.

The publicity rath will also make people aware of the fact that groundwater is the only source of water in the event of less rainfall and people will have to go for rainwater harvesting to conserve water, the release said. Mr. Kumar had on August 9 launched the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign in Patna.