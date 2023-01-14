ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish dismisses 81 government doctors in Bihar for prolonged absence

January 14, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Patna

Friday’s move comes against the backdrop of several warnings to the missing doctors by Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav

The Hindu Bureau

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 13 dismissed 81 doctors posted in various government hospitals across the State for missing from duty without notice for a long time. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr. Kumar.

Friday’s move comes against the backdrop of several warnings to the missing doctors by Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Health Minister, to perform their duties properly or face dismissal. Additional Chief Secretary, S. Siddharth, told the press after the cabinet meeting that in some cases the doctors had not reported for duty for five years.

