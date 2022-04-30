Nitish dimisses talk of removal of loudspeakers in Bihar

We do not ever interfere in any religious issues in Bihar, says CM after BJP Minister’s comment

A day after BJP leader and Bihar Minister for Mines and Geology Janak Ram said the Uttar Pradesh’s implementation of the law to remove loudspeakers will have its impact in the State too, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday dismissed it as “useless” talk, saying everyone has the right to follow their own religion.

“All these are useless talk. We do not ever interfere in any religious issues in Bihar. Everyone has the right to follow their own religion,” Mr. Kumar said while speaking to media persons after inaugurating the State’s first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia.

BJP leader and State Industry Minister Shahnawaj Hussain, who was also present on the occasion, told media persons to ask questions on the ethanol plant rather than the removal of loudspeakers, reflecting the schism in the ruling coalition over the issue.

Later, when journalists asked senior State BJP leader and Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad whether loudspeakers would be removed in the State as in neighbouring U.P., he merely said “next question”.

“There is no need of such things (ban of loudspeakers) in Bihar as all religions must be respected,” said JD(U) leader and Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar

Earlier on Friday, Mr. Janak Ram had said “no religion is bigger than the law of the country. So if this law has come into force in U.P., it will have its impact in Bihar as well. Leaders from the Centre and the State will sit together and mull over it for its implementation in Bihar.”

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the BJP for raking up such issues and accused the party of indulging in “divisive politics”.