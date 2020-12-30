Nitish denies claim of JD(U) MLAs switching sides

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied the claim by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shyam Rajak that as many as 17 JD(U) MLAs were in touch with the RJD.

“There is no such thing. All these claims are baseless”, said Nitish Kumar, when asked by a section of media about the Opposition party’s claim. Earlier, Mr. Rajak had stirred a political controversy by claiming that the legislators were in touch with the RJD. “But, we’re waiting for some more to come as JD(U) has a total of 43 members in the State assembly,” he said. “Many JD(U) MLAs are upset with the way BJP has been dominating the ruling alliance in the State and taking decisions,” added the RJD leader, who was a Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

However, JD(U) leaders promptly denied Mr. Rajak’s claim, saying “ the RJD should keep its own flock together”. JD(U) leader and party spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, “The RJD should worry about their own MLAs and keep its flock together.” Party leader Sanjay Singh, too, said, “let the month of kharmas (inauspicious days) get over and see how many RJD MLAs cross over to us. Many of them are in touch with us.”

State JD(U) president Basistha Narayan Singh quipped, “the RJD will have to wait till next election”. Leaders from the ruling alliance partner, the BJP, said the RJD should stop “day-dreaming”.

Though no senior RJD leader came out in support of Mr. Rajak’s statement, party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “let the time come and everyone will come to know how many and when the JD(U) leaders would come to join the RJD.Why should the RJD open its card at this time?”

State Congress leaders, however, refused to comment on Mr. Rajak’s statement. “Though many JD(U) leaders must be unhappy with the BJP dominating the alliance and governance this time, we’re not aware about Mr. Rajak’s claim that 17 of them are ready to join the RJD,” said a senior State Congress leader preferring anonymity.