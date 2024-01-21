Nitish dedicates 500-bed hospital named after Lord Ram and goddess Sita

January 21, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Patna

On the eve of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inaugurated a 500-bed hospital named Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital (SRJMCH) in Samastipur district of Bihar.

The foundation stone was laid by Mr. Kumar in 2008. The “earthquake-resistant” building constructed at a cost of ₹591 crore at Sarai Ranjan has advanced medical facilities and would have an annual intake of 100 students.

Accommodation has been arranged for the Superintendent, Principal, doctors, staff and students on the hospital premises. It also has a dharamshala (rest house) to facilitate stay of family members of the patients.

After inaugurating the SRJMCH, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, inspected the hospital. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Pratyaya Amrit briefed Mr. Kumar about the construction work that was involved.

Mr. Kumar said that the hospital has been built with modern medical facilities and people of the area “need not go anywhere else for their treatment”.

The land was donated by Shri Ram Janaki Math and the hospital has been named after the Math.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Central government too had contributed to the construction of this hospital. He said that it would become a 1,000-bed hospital in the days to come.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was also present. Mr. Rai, who represents the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat which falls in Samastipur district, welcomed Mr. Kumar with a smile on his face.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Education Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, Deputy Speaker of Bihar Assembly Maheshwar Hazari and Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur were present.

Neither Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad nor Mr. Kumar will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

