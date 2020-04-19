Nitish criticised for BJP MLA’s son’s travel from Kota to Bihar

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday took yet another dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allowing an ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Anil Singh from the Hisua Assembly constituency, to take his son out from Kota in Rajasthan to Nawada in Bihar. They also tagged the vehicle pass issued by the Nawada district administration to the BJP MLA on their social media accounts.

‘Dual policy’

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: “We’re aware of dual policy of those sitting in power…They’re doing politics over classification of common and important people even during pandemic and in difficult times…Why such discrimination against poor and labourers?…Now the real face of the government is coming before the people of the State.”

Poll strategist and former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Prashant Kishor tweeted, “Nitish Kumar had earlier rejected the appeal of hundreds of Bihar students stranded in Kota saying it will be against principles of lockdown. Now his government has given special permission to a BJP MLA to bring his son from Kota. Nitish ji now what your principle say?”

Earlier on Saturday, too, Mr. Kishor had slammed his former party boss Nitish Kumar in a tweet in Hindi: “People from Bihar are stranded across the country due to the lockdown and Nitishji is teaching lessons in morality. The local governments are doing something but Nitish Kumar has not spoken yet to the concerned States. Even during his meeting with the PM, he [Nitish Kumar] did not raise the issue.” To his tweet, Mr. Kishore tagged a news report that said “Injustice to lockdown, says Nitish Kumar on buses for students”.

He was referring to the Bihar CM’s reaction on March 17 to the U.P. government’s decision to send nearly 300 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back stranded students.

Lavish party

Meanwhile, Pintu Yadav, Private Secretary to Bihar’s Education Minister Krishnandan Verma, allegedly threw a lavish party at his residence in Sugaon village in Jehanabad district on April 15. The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Block Development Officer (BDO), Block Education Officer (BEO) and Circle Officer (CO) were among 35 guests who attended the “fish-rice party”.

The police arrested the Minister’s aide on Sunday and suspended several officials till further orders. “An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Makhdumpur Police Station. They have been charged under various Sections of the National Disaster Act, and under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Inspector Dhananjay Kumar of the police station.

93 more cases

On Monday, 93 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Bihar from the Biharsharief, Nalanda, Buxar and Bhojpur districts. A doctor from the Nalanda town’s Primary Health Centre (PHC) also tested positive. “The other doctors, nurses and paramedic staff at the PHC have been quarantined as a precautionary measure,” said a district health official.