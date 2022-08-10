Nitish and new cabinet of ministers to take oath at 2 pm today

Mr. Kumar will be taking oath as chief minister of the State for the eighth time

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, right, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leaving together after their meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan in Patna on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

After being elected as leader of mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) on August 9, Nitish Kumar and his new cabinet of ministers are scheduled to take oath today at 2 pm at Raj Bhawan.

Mr. Kumar, after several flip-flops, will be taking oath as chief minister of the State for the eighth time in the last 22 years, since March 2000.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to take oath again as Mr. Kumar’s deputy in the cabinet. Earlier in mahagathbandhan government in 2015 too, Tejashwi Yadav was Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

Several RJD leaders have reached 10, Circular Road residence of party leader Rabri Devi where Tejashwi Yadav lives with family.

Party sources told The Hindu that final list of leaders to take oath as ministers in the new cabinet are being finalized by Tejashwi Yadav and the list will “eventually be sent to party chief Lalu Prasad in Delhi for his approval”.

Ailing Mr. Prasad is currently recuperating in Delhi.

If party sources are to be believed there would be 16 ministers, including Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD in the new cabinet.

Names of other party leaders like Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Anita Devi, Kumar Sarvajit, Bhai Birendra, Surendra Ram, Veena Singh are others doing rounds in political circle for taking oath as ministers in the new cabinet.

It is also said that as many as 13 leaders from JD(U) would take oath as ministers in the new cabinet. Names of leaders from the party like Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Sanjay Jha, Upendra Kushwaha, Shrawan Kumar, Zama Khan are floating to become ministers.

From another mahagathbandhan ally, Congress party names of state party president Madan Mohan Jha, Ajit Sharma, Shakil Ahmad Khan and Rajesh Kumar Ram are probable to take oath as ministers in the new cabinet on Wednesday.

Names of Santosh Kumar Manjhi, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi from HAM(S) too is being taken as probable minister to take oath today in the new cabinet.

The Left parties Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPM are likely to support the new government from outside.

“They may not be the part of the government”, said a senior RJD leader.

Hectic meetings of leaders of mahagathbandhan are currently going on at the residence of their party chiefs in Patna to finalize the list of probable ministers from their respective quotas.

Meanwhile, preparation at Raj Bhawan for oath taking ceremony at 2 pm is said to in its final round.