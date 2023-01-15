Nitish a liability now, says BJP’s Sushil Modi

January 15, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 06:09 am IST - PATNA

In the Opposition camp now, after Nitish Kumar ditched his party and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in August last year to continue in power as the head of a renewed mahagathbandhan, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said there was no question of taking back the Bihar Chief Minister in the National Democratic Alliance.

“Will BJP accept Nitish Kumar as CM? Not at all— he is a liability now. Since the 2000 Assembly election, his capacity to transfer votes has gone down, his popularity is waning every passing day. We carried out three surveys on him before the 2020 Assembly election and all three showed him sliding,” Mr. Modi, a former Deputy CM of Bihar, told TheHindu.

‘No takers’

BJP leaders in Bihar have been attacking Mr. Kumar since he parted ways, alleging that the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader cheated the “people’s mandate”.

Alluding to speculation in political circles that the JD(U) would merge with the RJD with Tejashwi Yadav as the new Chief Minister, Mr. Modi said that Mr. Kumar might exit State politics thereafter, but there were no takers for him as a national Opposition leader.

“It’s been four months since he went to Delhi. He got a lukewarm response in his first attempt. Whom would he unite with and why would anyone show interest in his call,” the former Dy. CM said about the Chief Minister’s plans for a nationwide tour to exhort Opposition parties to join forces, ahead of the 2024 general election.

“There is already contradiction in different States. [Aam Aadmi Party leader] Arvind Kejriwal is not ready for an alliance with anyone. Be it [Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader] KCR [K. Chandrasekhar Rao] or [Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, they may accept [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi but no regional leader. [Trinamool Congress chief] Mamata Banerjee will also not accept him. Even [Biju Janata Dal leader] Naveen Patnaik will not speak to Nitish Kumar,” he stated.

Mr. Modi said the fight in Bihar now was between the BJP and the RJD with the JD(U) nowhere in the picture. “We are working hard to strengthen the party at the grassroots level,” he said.

