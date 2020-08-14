Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for ₹3,000 crore highway projects for Manipur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of highway projects worth ₹3,000 crore for Manipur on Monday through a virtual ceremony, the government said on Friday.
These projects are for the construction of 316 km of highways.
Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for 13 highway projects and inaugurate a Road safety project in Manipur on Monday, the Road Transport Ministry said in a statement.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will preside over the virtual function, which will also be attended by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh, MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.
“These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a Road length of 316 kilometers, involving construction value of about ₹3,000 crore,” the statement said.
Paving the way for development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.
