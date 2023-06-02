World-class roads necessary to achieve PM Modi's $5 trillion economy target, says Gadkari

June 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Vadodara

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said roads of world standards are needed for India to become a $5 trillion economy as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering in Dumad near Vadodara city, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways assured that all highways in India will be of "world standards" by 2024.

"You will find good quality national highways anywhere you go in the country. Our country is changing. It is our PM's dream to make India a developed and self-reliant nation which takes care of its poor and needy citizens.

"To make India a $5 trillion economy as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi, it is necessary to have world class road infrastructure in the country. And that is what we are trying to achieve," said Mr. Gadkari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing on the need to have better roads, the minister informed the audience that former U.S. president John F. Kennedy had once said American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good.

"In Gujarat, highway projects of ₹2 lakh crore are currently underway. I want to assure you that before the end of 2024, all the highways across the country will be of world standards, as good as American roads," the Union minister asserted.

Mr. Gadkari also said the 'Signature Bridge' connecting Okha with Beyt Dwarka island in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat was nearing completion and it would be inaugurated by the PM ahead of Janmashtami, which will be observed in September.

The Union minister was here to inaugurate a flyover, an underpass and a service road built at Dumad junction on the Surat-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 at a cost of ₹48 crore.

According to Mr. Gadkari, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, being built at a cost of ₹1 lakh crore, has been completed till the Rajasthan border, while the remaining stretch till Mumbai will be finished in the next six months.

Work on the Surat-Chennai Expressway, Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and between Sanchore in Rajasthan and Mehsana in Gujarat was underway, he added.

On the request of Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Ranjanben Bhatt, Mr. Gadkari approved an underpass at Chhani Junction near the city and the widening of nine narrow bridges on the highway between Vadodara and Vapi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT