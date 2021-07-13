Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 16 projects in Manipur

The projects include a ₹45-crore RCC bridge over the Makru river in Tamenglong district

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 16 projects.

Mr. Gadkari read out some of the projects and said funds had been sanctioned.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren said ₹4,148 crore was needed for the remaining projects. Mr. Gadkari said funds were not a problem. He said the State government should pay attention to land acquisition and other issues since necessary funds would be sanctioned in time.

Mr. Biren said the bridge over the Barak river would be completed by September and the third bridge over the Irung river was likely to be completed by December this year.

The Makru bridge is located 189 km away from the State capital Imphal. It will improve connectivity between Assam and Manipur and other important places inside Manipur. The Imphal-Jiribam 222-km National Highway 37 is the second lifeline of Manipur.

Mr. Gadkari said the major sources of revenue in Manipur were agriculture, industry and the services sector. The Minister expressed confidence that the BJP-led government in Manipur would do well in the socio-economic sector.