Other States

Nitin Gadkari dedicates Delhi-Meerut Expressway to public

Nitin Gadkari also inaugurated 'Intelligent Traffic System Control Room', which will monitor the Eastern peripheral expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway so that the public may enjoy a safe journey.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dedicated Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to the public.

The 82 kilometres long DME connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut.

Addressing a gathering the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the Government has constructed highways using the world’s latest technology.

Mr. Gadkari also inaugurated 'Intelligent Traffic System Control Room', which will monitor the Eastern peripheral expressway and DME so that the public may enjoy a safe journey.

This system will reduce the accident rate on the expressway.

As many as 150 cameras have been installed on the expressway to monitor the accidents and the commuters driving on the wrong side.

Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki, MP V.K. Singh, and officials, among others, were present at the event.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 7:17:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nitin-gadkari-dedicates-delhi-meerut-expressway-to-public/article38022005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY