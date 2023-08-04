Nitin Desai suicide case | FIR registered against ECL Finance, Edelweiss Group officials

August 04, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Mumbai

Raigad police in Maharashtra on August 4 registered an offence against five persons including officials of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of art director Nitin Desai's suicide.

A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) at Khalapur police station based on a complaint filed by Desai's wife Neha Desai, an official said.

Her husband was facing repeated mental harassment in connection with the loans his company had taken and he committed suicide because of it, the complaint alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Desai, who had worked for acclaimed Bollywood films such as Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, allegedly hanged himself at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district on Wednesday.

Also read | Post-mortem report confirms art director Nitin Desai died due to hanging

His company had defaulted on a ₹252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it.

Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had borrowed ₹185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020. ECL Finance is a non-banking finance arm of the Edelweiss Group.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Aasra (022-27546669) or the Vandrevala Foundation (18602662345/18002333330).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.