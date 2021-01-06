NITI Aayog hails millet revival in Odisha

Study shows 215% increase in gross value of millet produce per farmer household

Odisha has recorded a sharp rise in value of millet crop following provisioning of better marketing and consumption platforms of the small-seeded cereals in the State, says NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog study titled ‘Health and Nutrition, Practice Insight’ says there has been 215% increase in gross value of millet produce per farmer household from ₹3,957 to ₹12,486 in Odisha.

The State government had initiated Odisha Millet Mission (OMM) for promoting millets (Ragi) as a staple crop of the farming system in 2017. Under the mission, strategy was devised to increase household consumption of millets by reviving its production in identified areas and improving their productivity.

Millet was included in Mid-Day Meal, Integrated Child Development Service and Public Distribution System.

Initially, millet cultivation, which was started in 30 blocks in 7 districts in 2017, was expanded to 55 blocks in 11 districts in 2018 and to 72 blocks (14 districts) in 2019. Another 4 blocks were added in the June 2020.

“There has been increase in area under millets cultivation from 2,949 hectares to 5,182 hectares (almost double) and increase in yield by 120% between 2016-17 to 2017-18,” says the apex policy think-tank of Centre.

As many 26,495 farmers were registered under the mission whereas almost 95% of millet was procured from farmers in 2019-20.

NITI Ayog attributed success of the millet mission to Ragi procurement from local farmers at minimum support price, farmer registration, establishment of district wise storage godowns and streamline of procurement system.

In 14 districts procuring Ragi, 1 kg of rice has been substituted by Ragi owing to its higher nutritional value. It was distributed at the rate of ₹1 per kg under PDS scheme in six districts to 16,01,206 ration card holders under National Food Security Act.