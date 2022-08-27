NIT Srinagar asks students not to leave hostel during cricket matches

It also asked them not to post any match-related messages on social media

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
August 27, 2022 22:19 IST

Security personnel standing guard outside the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A day ahead of the India-Pakistan cricket match, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has warned students against posting any match-related messages on social media or leaving their hostel rooms during the matches.

“During the matches, the students are directed to remain in their allotted rooms and do not allow a group of other students to enter their rooms and watch the matches in groups. If a group of students were watching a match in a particular room, then the students of that particular room will be debarred from the institute’s hostel accommodation,” a NIT notice reads.

It warned of imposing ₹5,000 as fine on the students involved.

The NIT notice also directed the students “to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media”.

“The students are directed to avoid coming out of the hostel or rooms during or after the match,” the notice said.

India and Pakistan will play their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28.

